Where is Gossip Girl episode 7 on HBO Max? When’s it back?







Where is Gossip Girl episode 7 on HBO Max? If you have this question over the next couple of days, we’re here to help.

Over the past few weeks, it started to feel like the reboot got itself on some solid footing — we understood its take on the Gossip Girl twist, got to know some of the characters, and were certainly excited about where the story was going. Alas, you’re not going to be able to see it this week, as there is no new installment on the schedule.

So why take things off the air now? Why isn’t it on this week? It does give production more time to get the final episodes together, and we can hope that we’ll get a trailer or at least something more on what the future holds soon. There are still more installments coming in season 1 but unfortunately, there is no return date for them as of yet.

If we’re thinking here in terms of what we’re hoping to see moving forward, it’s that HBO Max brings the show back before the end of the year. It almost feels like December would be a perfect time for it, given that this is when a number of other series are off the air for a certain period of time and the service could take advantage of that. Also, if the goal here is to continue to court a younger demographic, why not look towards when many of them are off for a summer break? (With school starting back up, maybe this had something to do with shutting down the series for the time being.)

It goes without saying, but of course we want to see more cameos from original Gossip Girl characters — though we get the network not wanting to overload on some of these right away.

What do you most want to see on Gossip Girl episode 7?

Are you sad that you’ll be waiting a while to check it out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After doing just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: HBO Max.)

