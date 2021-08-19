American Horror Stories season 2 premiere date hopes: When’s it back?







After the finale this week, doesn’t this feel like the right time to think about an American Horror Stories season 2 premiere date? When could the series be back?

The first thing worth noting here is simply a reminder: There are going to be more new episodes coming down the road! This news was confirmed a matter of days ago, not that this was all that much of a shock. FX likely knew this show would be a smash hit from the moment that they brought this show exclusively to Hulu; it’s such an established brand and they want to give that part of the streaming platform more content. It’s already been noted that American Horror Stories had one of the best launches we’ve seen to date for a new series on FX on Hulu.

In looking at potential premiere dates, we know already that you’ll be waiting for at least a little while to see what’s next. Given that American Horror Story is an annual tradition (or at least it was prior to the pandemic), we have to imagine that this will be, as well. We could see new episodes at some point next year, and we hope that they will be able to kick off production in early 2022.

As for what we want to see, it really just comes down to originality. As much as we love Murder House, it was a little strange that three out of the first seven episodes were all about that particular setting. Why not mix things up more?

