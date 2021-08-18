In the Dark season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Riding out the storm







In the Dark season 3 episode 8 next week carries with it the title of “Power Trip” — and yea, we have a feeling that this one is going to stand out. How else do you describe a story that could take place all in a singular place? Amidst a storm, Murphy and all of her friends are going to be stuck together. We probably don’t have to tell you how this could be uncomfortable.

Any time that you trapped with a group of people in a small space, there are inevitably going to be secrets that come out and arguments to be had — but that’s even more the case here when you think about the history some of these people have. We’re preparing already for a story that is messy in just about every way you can imagine!

Below, we’ve got the full In the Dark season 3 episode 8 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

LIGHT’S OUT – Things get awkward when Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) and her friends ride out the storm together. Also starring, Casey Deidric and Morgan Krantz, the episode was directed by Jeff Chan and written by Corinne Kingsbury & Yael Zinkow (308). Original airdate 8/25/2021.

While these episodes are not often the flashiest, they can prove to be some of the most memorable after the fact. In TV lingo, we call an episode that features only one setting over the course of it a “bottle episode.” It’s too early to say that this will be the case here — after all, we haven’t seen it yet! There’s still no disputing that this story has all the makings of one, and let’s hope the setting and uniqueness of the story are balanced out with some cool moments for the characters.

What do you most want to see when it comes to In the Dark season 3 episode 8?

