Riverdale season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Will Betty find a killer?







Following tonight’s big Hiram Lodge episode, Riverdale season 5 episode 13 could feel a little more normal — at least by this show’s standards. Archie, Betty, and some other main characters will be front and center, and it looks like this is going to be an emotional hour that dives into big stuff for Archie and Betty both. We’ll learn more about the former’s past, while the latter has a chance to uncover a big mystery courtesy of the Lonely Highway Killer. (Basically, she’s putting a lot of that training to good use!)

To get a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you view the full Riverdale season 5 episode 13 synopsis below:

COYOTE UGLY – While helping Eric (guest star Sommer Carbuccia) deal with his PTSD, Archie (KJ Apa) is forced to confront his own past trauma in the Army. To find the Lonely Highway killer, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Tabitha (Erinn Westbrook) come up with a way to lure truckers to Pop’s. Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) extends an invitation to Kevin (Casey Cott) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) gives Reggie (Charles Melton) a shot to prove her wrong. Madchen Amick, Mark Consuelos and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Gabriel Correa directed the episode written by Evan Kyle (#513). Original airdate 8/25/2021.

As per usual with episodes of Riverdale there is a lot going on, but one thing we continue to expect: More crazy twists! The show is still building towards some bigger stuff later this season, and we’re very much curious what’s going to happen with Jughead. After all, he isn’t mentioned in this synopsis at all — but rest assured, he is in episode 14. This isn’t one of things where you need to worry short-term about his future on the show.

