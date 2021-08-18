Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6 return date: Why the wait?







If you’re excited for Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6, we more than understand! Here’s the bad news: You will be waiting a while for it.

While there was no mention of a hiatus in the promo that followed episode 5, Starz has since confirmed that there is no new installment airing this weekend. Instead, you will be waiting until Sunday, August 29 to see what’s coming up next on the series. We’re hoping that there’s going to be a lot more in the way of action — there almost has to be with the escalating battle between Raq and Unique.

As for why we’re taking a break right in the middle of the season, there’s not that much of a clear reason for it — beyond, of course, Starz wanting to stretch things out. In the place of a new installment, there are repeats of the first five episodes airing throughout the day, leading into a new episode of Heels in primetime.

Because we are still more than a week away from episode 6 dropping on the Starz app, that’s probably why there isn’t a lot of information out it beyond the promo that aired last weekend. We would assume that the big Malcolm Howard reveal (he’s Kanan’s father!) will be a huge part of the story moving forward — with that being said, it’s also hard to figure out exactly how he’s going to spend more time with his son. Kanan’s already been brought up in a world where he doesn’t talk to police.

