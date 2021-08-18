Blue Bloods season 12 photo: Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez celebrate







We haven’t had too many opportunities to see Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez behind the scenes for Blue Bloods season 12 — why not take advantage of every one of them we can!

In a new post on Instagram from Ramirez (see below), you can see her alongside her co-star for a brief celebration of Donnie’s birthday yesterday. The actor wrote yesterday that he has celebrated eleven out of his past twelve birthdays on the set of the show, but at least he has some friends there to make it a little more special. We love that Donnie and Marisa have matching masks! We also love that the two are still committed to keeping the world around them safe amidst the global health crisis.

So what’s going to be coming up for Danny and Baez on the new season? We’ve already heard that show boss Kevin Wade is resistant to the idea of the two getting together romantically, so we’re not considering that something that will be happening in the near future. Yet, we are still hoping for some opportunities to see their friendship grow, while of course they take on a number of criminals around the city. It’d also be nice if they have another notable adversary, someone who could turn up in several episodes to help raise the stakes.

What we’ll always love about watching these characters is that they make each other better. Both can be a little stubborn here and there, but a part of the reasoning there is that they care about the job and they want to do it right. They fight for what they believe in, but are both smart enough to realize they are capable of mistakes.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion on Blue Bloods right away

What do you most want to see from Danny and Baez on Blue Bloods season 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates coming about the show that you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marisa Ramirez (@marisachicaramirez)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







