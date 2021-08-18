Big Sky season 2 spoilers: Janina Gavankar signs on as new series regular







As we await the premiere of Big Sky season 2, we at least now know of another important person being thrown into the mix!

According to a new report from Deadline, former True Blood and Sleepy Hollow actress Janina Gavankar will be a new series regular on the ABC drama. So who is she playing? Her character’s name is Ren, and she is a newcomer to Helena, Montana. Here’s what the official description has to say about the role:

After a simple business transaction results in a messy car wreck involving one of her employees, Ren comes to town hellbent on getting answers. Now she must find out who betrayed her, but the more rocks she overturns, the more snakes she will discover. Ren’s moves are calculated, and she strongly believes that it is best to keep your enemies close, which might spell bad news for Dewell & Hoyt.

Ultimately, we’re excited already about what this sort of role could prove to be. We could see her as an adversary, but also someone who is very much morally complex. It may prove rather hard to for her into one specific box and we could see her allegiance shift over time.

Odds are, Ren is going to be important to whatever sort of story arc Big Sky is going to be setting up at the start of the new season. We know that the first season had two different arcs that we saw play out from the fall to the spring; we have to assume that something similar is going to be happening here.

Remember now that when Big Sky season 2 premieres, it will be in a new timeslot: Thursday nights at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, where it will follow up mainstays Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy on the schedule.

