America’s Got Talent: T.3 performs ‘Good 4 U’ – Olivia Rodrigo cover







Tonight marks the second live show for America’s Got Talent and, of course, the stakes couldn’t be higher for these performers. We always feel the worst, though, for the person who goes first. It’s easy to forget them over the course of the two-hour run time! This is what happened to T.3, who already had the challenge of trying to top what they did in the audition.

What these three bring to the table is, of course, the ability to do some innovative and interesting song choices. They tried something similar tonight with a performance of “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo. It was fun! What we do appreciate is that instead of leaning into big ballads they’re doing something that is high-energy. It gets the show off to a different sort of start!

The main critique that Simon Cowell had tonight was this: The backing track was bad, and it distracted from how great the three guys are vocally. We do get where he’s coming from, but would this performance really work that well acapella? It feels like they would’ve needed another couple of singers to make something like that work.

Because T.3 were the first group to perform tonight, it’s hard to sit here and feeling altogether confident that they’ll be moving on. Then again, we do think them doing a current song will help. Also, they’re singers! It’s hard to find an era of AGT where the singers didn’t do well for whatever reason. Our prediction, at least for now, is that they’ll be in contention for the two saves at the end of tomorrow night’s result show. We wouldn’t be so confident to think that they will automatically get a green light into the next part of the competition.

