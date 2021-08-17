Magnum PI season 4 spoilers: Will there be any holiday episodes?







Holiday episodes are the sort of thing that almost every TV fan out there loves. There’s something great about sitting down and watching them with your friends and loved ones every single year; the struggle is of course coming up with an incredible story. Or, even being confident sometimes that you’ll have new episodes to air during a given part of the year.

The past 12 months have been pretty terrible to holiday specials — because of the pandemic, it was hard to risk writing them without knowing if they air in the desired time. Luckily for Magnum PI fans, it does look as though there’s an effort being made to give us a Christmas special this time around! In a post on Twitter, the writers made it clear that we could “possibly” get one — there are no guarantees obviously, but we’re hoping for something in this vein. (Don’t ask us why, but Christmas specials set in Hawaii are almost always fun.)

Possibly… We’ve actually been wanting to do one since the first season and something always messes up our plans. https://t.co/127ulgFris — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) August 15, 2021

As for a Halloween episode this year, don’t hold your breath. The writers more or less confirmed already that there won’t be an opportunity to do that. These episodes are expensive to do, as they note — shooting at night can be pricey, you often need a lot of costumes, and you also need a pretty awesome idea. It’s always possible that it will be revisited in another season down the road.

Sadly, no Halloween ep in S4. From a production standpoint they’re brutal. Very $$$, lots of night shoots (pre-daylight savings reset). We’d have to have a story we really loved in order to do it. And IOHO it’s hard to top the one in S2. But we may tackle a different holiday… https://t.co/b8O6xMiXGz — Magnum P.I. Writers (@MagnumWriters) August 15, 2021

We think one of the reasons holiday specials become so important is that it helps to break up the year — when you’re doing anywhere from 16-22 episodes in a given season, it’s a little bit easier for a few of them to blend in. These episodes stick out almost by default, and then you have the opportunity to create something else special within them. To us, some of the better holiday specials are the ones that are somewhat standalone; the recent Ted Lasso Christmas Special is a fantastic example of that. It exists within a certain period of time, but you can watch it without context later and still be entertained.

What do you want to see across these Magnum PI season 4 holiday episodes?

