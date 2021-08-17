Superman & Lois season 2 premiere date hopes for Tyler Hoechlin, cast







After tonight’s season 1 finale, it only makes sense to want to know the Superman & Lois season 2 premiere date. So, are we going to get a chance to learn it anytime soon?

The first thing that we should do here is get some of the bad news out of the way: There is another batch of episodes coming to The CW! This renewal was first announced many months ago and with that in mind, there’s ever been any cause for concern on the long-term future here. The larger question has been mostly one of when the show could be coming back.

Unfortunately, we know that we’ll be waiting until at least early 2022 to see Tyler Hoechlin and the rest of the cast back on the air; pending some last-minute change, Superman & Lois is not a part of the fall schedule. This will give the cast and crew a proper chance to film some of the ambitious stories that they have in mind and some of that could be needed. Season 1 finished filming far later than your typical in-season TV show would, with the big reason for that being the global health crisis. Given that it’s also ending months later than your traditional TV show, the hiatus between seasons is technically not as bad as it could’ve otherwise been.

As for the sort of stories that need to be told in season 2, the show really isn’t about big, elaborate set pieces. We don’t really think that the goal here should be trying to one-up anything that they did the first time around. Superman & Lois was intended more as a family drama, one showing what Clark and Lois are like as parents trying to adapt to an ever-changing world. There was a pretty particular vision from the start and in the end, that’s one of the reasons why the show was viewed so positvely.

