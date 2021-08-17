Is The Real Housewives of Dallas canceled at Bravo after five seasons?







Is The Real Housewives of Dallas officially over and done with? Let’s just say that there is already confusion on this subject.

Here’s what we can tell you at the moment — according to a new report from Variety, there is currently no season planned for 2022. However, that does not necessarily mean that the show is canceled. Here is what a Bravo spokesperson had to say on the matter in a statement:

“There are currently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and beyond that nothing official has been decided.”

From our vantage point, the easiest conclusion to draw here is that the network is evaluating the future of this part in the franchise. While the Dallas-set series has its fans, let’s not pretend that it’s anywhere near as popular as some of the other versions that are out there. This could be a chance for them to re-tool it, whether that means bringing on new cast members or trying to find a way to make this version of the show more dynamic. They could just order a different iteration of the franchise instead. (Season 5 of RHOD had its fair share of notable moments, but not all of them were of the positive variety, including the treatment of cast member Tiffany Moon.)

Ultimately, we’re not 100% sure that Bravo would announce that this spin-off is canceled even if it is. After all, this gives them more flexibility to bring it back in whatever form that they’d like to. While you wait for more on the future to be announced here, you can always go and enjoy the billion or so (slight exaggeration) versions of the show that are out there.

What do you think about The Real Housewives of Dallas not having a new season next year?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you do not want to miss. (Photo: Bravo.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







