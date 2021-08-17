The White Lotus finale ratings justify season 2 renewal further







Just in case you’re wondering why HBO wanted to give The White Lotus a season 2 renewal, we’ve got so much more in the way of info on the subject!

The first numbers are in for the season 1 finale, and in live TV data alone the vacation-set dramedy drew 850,000 viewers. This makes the finale the most-watched episode by far — not only that, but The White Lotus improved its live audience every single week. This is a rare feat that HBO has somehow achieved with a lot of their shows as of late. (Per Deadline, the finale drew 1.9 million viewers across all platforms.)

What made this show so appealing to a lot of people? We think the beautiful setting appealed to a lot of people, but so did the eclectic cast of characters and distinct tone. Mike White’s writing style is different than what you’re getting from most other shows these days; while he had another great series in the past there in Enlightened, we’d argue that this is far more mainstream in the end.

Of course, we are also curious if viewers were brought on board The White Lotus thinking that this was going to be a limited series — does this mean that the show will lose some momentum in season 2? Maybe, but a lot of it could depend on how often the network decides to release new episodes. We think if they keep it as an event and make sure it doesn’t come back too soon, this world can still feel special.

If you didn’t know, the second season is not going to feature the same cast of characters as season 1 — it will be set at a different property! We are still hoping for a couple of familiar faces to turn up in some capacity.

What do you want to see on The White Lotus season 2?

Are you surprised at all that the show became more of a hit over time? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

