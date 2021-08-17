





While we’re still waiting for Yellowstone season 4 premiere date news, there is still a lot to ponder over. Take, for example, just what the Paramount Network is looking to gain from the very first episode.

We know that there’s been plenty of discussion around this already — there ultimately has to be when you think about the network’s been move to push back the start of the season. Airing new episodes in the fall is a big change, and it’s one that carries with it a good bit of risk. So what are the benefits that come with doing this?

The biggest thing that the network is obviously looking for here is a bump in the ratings. The last time they took a risk, it was when they moved Yellowstone from Wednesdays to Sundays in the summer — and that one paid off huge! The season 3 finale generated more than 5 million viewers, and those are just those who opted to watch live! They’re clearly thinking that more viewers will be around in the fall versus the summer and there’s a way to expand that audience further. (We’re still unsure if that will work, since there is also more competition in the fall — think in terms of network TV programming and also the NFL.)

Beyond this, the other thing they’re clearly hoping to do is take this extra time to build the show’s social presence more. This is why the series is active across all of social media during the hiatus — they understand that the money is mostly in young viewers and with that, they are trying to secure as many as possible. We have seen this model work somewhat — the audience for this show has expanded far beyond Western fans and Kevin Costner faithful. We also think the network’s waiting to announce a premiere date until they can build up the social profile even further — and also time it perfectly.

As of right now, we’re hoping for more news on a date next month.

