Outlander season 6 video: John Bell responds to fan questions!







As we all prepare for the launch of Outlander season 6 in 2022, there is something more to enjoy today!

As you can see below, the fine folks over at Starz have put together a new video featuring Young Ian himself in John Bell reacting to fan tweets. Are there any spoilers within this video? Not exactly, but we nonetheless think that this is a great deal of fun. You hear about fans’ desires for an Ian / Rollo spin-off show and a whole lot more in there.

To us, there is no denying that there is a whole lot more story for this character than Outlander can ever show. We only got a tiny piece of his time with the Mohawk and really, the writers have yet to even explore fully what happened to him there. He clearly went through a traumatic experience, and this is a character who has dealt with a lot of pain and heartache already in his life. He may still be young (hence his name), but he has lived a life of someone twice his age.

We are looking forward to seeing Ian more around Jamie, Claire, and everyone at Fraser’s Ridge in season 6 after he was gone for a certain period of time in season 5. The show had to create an emotional impact following his decision in the season 4 finale, and that would not have been possible if he was to come back almost right away.

Hopefully, a full Outlander season 6 trailer will give you at least a little more insight when it comes to the future of Young Ian as a character, even if we only get it in small slivers. With so much story to tackle coming up, there may only be so any opportunities for the supporting cast to shine.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Outlander right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Outlander season 6 and Young Ian?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







