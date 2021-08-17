The Flash season 8 filming kicks off; questions remain on future







All fans of The Flash, rejoice! For those who did not know, today marked the official start of season 8 production in British Columbia. There’s a lot of exciting stuff coming up, but also plenty of questions.

Let’s start, for example, with crossovers. We know that there is a five-episode event-of-sorts kicking off on the Grant Gustin series this fall — it’s not something in the vein of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Instead, each story will be individual in nature and showcase different interactions between characters. All in all, it should be fun no matter where the story goes.

For a few more details, here is what CW head Mark Pedowitz had to say to Entertainment Weekly recently:

“The idea for The Flash is [showrunner] Eric Wallace and [executive producer Greg Berlanti] have come together, and we’re talking about other superheroes from the CW-verse that will come together in each individual episodes … It will not quite be a crossover, but it will have a crossover-type feel with the introduction of all these characters.”

While all of this is intriguing, it doesn’t do much to address the long-term future of the show. With this being said, we should of course say that we’re worried the end is near. You could view this as the producers trying to make sure some crossover-like events happen before The Flash winds down. Also, there isn’t any info out there to suggest that the cast has contracts beyond this season. Arrow also concluded with season 8, and that’s not lost on us at this point. It’d be rather silly if it was.

The Flash season 8 will premiere this November — there’s a lot to be excited about, but we’re going to be waiting a while still. More than likely, a full trailer will come out later in the fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Flash

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Flash season 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates coming and we don’t want you missing out.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







