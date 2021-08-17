Celebrity Dating Game season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?







Following the finale tonight, do you want to see a Celebrity Dating Game season 2 happen at ABC? Or, is it more likely we’re at the end of the road already?

For the time being, we should note that nothing is 100% certain about the future of the show. We could also see this as a decision that could go either way. The ratings have not bee spectacular through the first season, as it has averaged only a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic. With that being said, the numbers have been reasonably steady the past few weeks and we like to think that this will matter to a certain extent.

We will at least say that Celebrity Dating Game does have a weird sort of ridiculous appeal. Thank the hosting combination of Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton for that. We’re not sure why Bolton is there other than to sing weird little songs, but the show nonetheless has a rhythm and offers up enough humor that a lot of people out there can reasonably get behind it.

Is there something that the show could realistically improve on next season? It’s hard to have all that much of a clear answer on that. Our hope would be to see some actual relationships come from down this show, but it’s admittedly tough to feel like something like that is close to guaranteed. The entire premise of this show is ridiculous and it’s hard to feel like it’s going to work out in the end. Let’s put it this way — couples who meet on The Bachelor rarely work out and they have a LOT more time to spend to get to know each other. That’s without even mentioning that the lead has a lot more opportunities to figure out who they are compatible with in the end.

We wouldn’t expect some sort of question decision when it comes to the future of The Celebrity Dating Game. Odds are, you’ll be waiting a few months, at least.

