The Republic of Sarah episode 11 spoilers: ‘Pledge Allegiance’







Curious to learn more news about The Republic of Sarah episode 11? The first thing worth noting is the title: “Pledge Allegiance.” Doesn’t that feel like something you did in school?

While we know that this show has often felt like a series of “crisis of the week” storylines for Greylock, we’re going to see things move in a slightly different direction next time. The upcoming story feels to be geared mostly around family. Take, for example, Ellen coming back around when she is. No matter who you are, family is often one of the most important things in your life! We have a good feeling that this will be reflected in what you see in this story.

For a few more details all about it, we suggest that you check out the full The Republic of Sarah episode 11 synopsis below:

FAMILY CHAOS – As Sarah (Stella Baker) and Paul (guest star Xander Berkeley) start to make headway in their relationship, Ellen (Megan Follows) surprises everyone by coming home earlier than expected. Weston (guest star Daniel di Tomasso) has a big break in his story and turns to Sarah for help. Danny (Luke Mitchell) accidently makes things harder for Corinne (Hope Lauren), leaving her with a tough choice about some of the people in her life. Meanwhile, Maya (Izabella Alvarez) struggles with whether to appear at her mom’s parole hearing and turns to her dad and Bella (Landry Bender) for advice. Ian Duff and Nia Holloway also star. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Franki Butler (#111). Original airdate 8/23/2021. Every episode of THE REPUBLIC OF SARAH will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We are getting closer to the finale, but we’re not quite there yet! Expect some stories to build and intensify for at least a little while still…

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Republic of Sarah episode 11?

