For Life season 3, Rebel season 2 not happening at IMDb TV







Would it have been nice to see a For Life season 3, or a Rebel season 2 renewal happen at some point? Absolutely it would. However, just because it would be nice doesn’t mean that it automatically comes to pass … and that brings us to where we are today.

According to a report from TVLine, these canceled ABC shows are not going to be coming back for additional seasons on the free IMDb TV service. The Amazon-owned service acquired early seasons of both of these shows, leaving the door open for another season down the line of the numbers were strong enough. Unfortunately, they were not. The challenge that comes with picking up both of these shows is that while there was a loyal audience for both, it wasn’t large enough to lead to more episodes being ordered.

At this point, it’s hard to see either of these shows being picked up elsewhere, and so it’s our hope that the talented casts have opportunities to do some other things elsewhere. When it comes to Katey Sagal in particular, we’re pretty confident that we will see her on TV again sooner rather than later. Just remember for a moment here that she’s a recurring part of The Conners and that is probably not going to change.

Our sadness at For Life ending is that it was one of the most topical shows on TV; not only that, but it also shined a light on the problems with the modern prison system in America, which is deeply rooted and racism and has misguided laws and procedures around the treatment of inmates. This show was able to bring this messaging to a mainstream audience, including some who may not have seen it in any other venue.

