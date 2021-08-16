Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6 video: Raq, Unique’s next moves







Power Book III: Raising Kanan episode 6 is coming at you hard next weekend, and rest assured there’s a lot more going on here beyond just that big Malcolm Howard reveal.

If you watched this past episode, you already know what we’re talking about here — it looks pretty darn clear that the detective is actually Kanan’s father. While this is a story that will probably play out over time, we don’t get that much of a sense that the writers are rushing anything there. The battle between Raq and Unique seems to still be what’s front and center moving forward. The promo at the bottom of this article is your evidence of that.

What does Raq need to do now in order to get one over on Unique? She clearly wants revenge after what happened at the stash-house, and for the time being she may be seeing Scrappy as her way to make something happen. That does make a certain degree of sense, at least when you consider what happened between him and Kanan on this past episode. It’s realistic for Unique to now believe that Scrap has flipped, and this sets the stage for some interesting showdowns.

Is there anything else worth noting? We tend to think so; the promo gives you a tiny peek into the showcase where both Jukebox and Famous are performing. We know that Lou Lou got her featured on the song, and clearly she’s not too broken up about what happened to Nicole to hit the stage.

