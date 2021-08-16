Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Veto Ceremony preview (Day 40)







The Veto Ceremony is set to happen tomorrow on Big Brother 23 — do you want to get a good sense of what’s going to happen?

In terms of gameplay, everything at this point feels a little bit predictable. It feels right now like the next 24 hours are going to be emotional more than anything else. Kyland is going to nominate Britini tomorrow after using the Veto on Claire — given that she’s up against Derek F., it’s almost a sure thing that she will be going to jury.

As you probably remember from earlier this season, Azah is really invested in Britini. She cares a lot about her and, unfortunately, she knows already that she’ll be voted out on Thursday. Because of this, she’s already getting emotional about where things stand. We don’t think she’s going to throw herself on her own sword or anything, but her reaction to the news almost further justifies Kyland’s decision. This is an opportunity to get rid of someone who Azah could eventually choose over the Cookout — at the very least, we think that she’d pick Britini over Tiffany, and maybe even Kyland at this point.

Derek F. has already turned down an opportunity to let Azah go on the block over him — he thinks he’s taking one for the team by staying up there. (Because Alyssa and Kyland both have a Veto thanks to the new twist, theoretically both nominees could be removed.) He’s even gone so far as to tell Azah to vote to keep her in the game, know that he’ll have the votes elsewhere.

