The Voice season 21 video: Blake Shelton, Ariana Grande tease advisors







With the premiere of The Voice season 21 coming on NBC this fall, it’s never too early to start setting the stage for what’s next! For the sake of this article, this means spending some time figuring out who the next advisors are going to be for the battle rounds.

In the video below, you can get a much better sense of who these advisors could be as Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Ariana Grande tease who they will be working with this season. You can probably get a good sense of who some of them are just on the basis of this alone. The show uses a voice modulation over some of the mystery advisors a la The Masked Singer — but that only works so far. It’s really obvious that Ariana is working with former Voice coach Miley Cyrus during this portion of the competition.

We’ll admit that the Battle Rounds are often entertaining, but that doesn’t change what we believe is a really fatal flaw with them — they’re way too formulaic. we don’t get a sense of who every artist is because of the duet structure, and there really aren’t enough performances in these particular episodes.

If we had it our way, we’d either shorten the battle rounds or do away with them all together, mostly in favor of more live shows that give us a chance to learn more about the artists themselves. In our mind, one of the reasons why we rarely have huge success stories on this show is because we don’t see enough of the singers over the course of the season. The live rounds are most about the artists; the earlier rounds, meanwhile, feel more about the coaches.

