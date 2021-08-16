Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 7 spoilers: Pope battles his demons







Do you want to get a good sense of what’s coming on Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 7? This is an episode that will serve a lot of different purposes, but above all else, maybe give us a better sense of healing for Pope.

Does this mean that it will give us more justification for him going off and being a part of some hippie commune? We certainly hope so, given that this was way too far of a left turn for our liking on episode 6. We know he needs clarity and peace after Smurf’s death, but will he really find it there? Sure, he can take drugs and forget about the problems briefly, but that may just be a mask to hide what’s underneath.

Want to get our most-recent Animal Kingdom episode review? Then remember to watch that below! After you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming all season that you don’t want to miss.

Below, we’ve got the full Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 7 synopsis with more insight as to what’s coming up:

Pope confronts his demons with the help of a desert guru; Deran marks his territory as J handles business; Craig struggles with the demands of fatherhood.

The thing (beyond of course Pope’s story) that we are the most curious about is the state of the Deran – J battle. These are two characters who are extremely strong-willed and each have a tendency to think they are right at every possible moment. Deran seems to be the more capable leader out of any one of the Cody Boys; meanwhile, J probably has more assets and a criminal mind like no other.

One last idea to think about is this: Are we going to see Pamela show up with more jobs? If she has it her way, we certainly think that this will be the case.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Animal Kingdom right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Animal Kingdom season 5 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming, of course, and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: TNT.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







