Evil season 2 episode 7: Why the delay for new episodes?







As you may know at this point, Evil season 2 episode 7 is not currently available on Paramount+. We are getting closer to getting new episodes available but unfortunately, we’re not there as of yet.

We know that the long wait is frustrating and with that in mind, we thought it would be useful to explain why the delay is happening. This isn’t a situation where the producers or the aforementioned streaming service want to keep things from you … though we’re not sure you would believe that in the first place. Instead, this is a situation where the episodes are still being polished up, as executive producer Robert King noted in a post on Twitter below.

Think about it this way — Evil is a show that dabbles in a lot of supernatural stuff. Because of that, it’s not so easy to just edit episodes together and throw them on the air. It’s a long process, but also a worthwhile one — the post-production time for this show is a little bit different than a lot of other stuff that is out there. Clearly, King and the producers want all of the episodes to be ready so that there are no more hiatuses when the show DOES return. It seems as though we’re charting towards that at the moment.

We wish that there were a few more details out there about Evil season 2 episode 7 — but unfortunately, we’re still waiting. Because this show does love its mysteries so much, it’s going to be a little more careful to not give a lot of stuff away. Let’s just hope that you’re the patient type if you’re a big fan of this story’s unique brand of imagination.

Related – Be sure to get some other news when it comes to Evil

What do you most want to see when it comes to Evil season 2 episode 7?

Are you glad, at least, that we are two weeks away from getting the show back? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Of course, we’ll have even more Evil news as we inch closer to the premiere… (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

No Evil this Sunday. Sadly. Visual fxs are painstaking and time-consuming. We need the time. #evilreturns #paramountplus pic.twitter.com/74rU771xEd — Robert King (@RKing618) August 1, 2021

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







