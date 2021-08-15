This Is Us season 6: The premiere title mystery continues…







With the premiere of This Is Us season 6 not coming on NBC until the new year, that is leaving a lot of time to think over the future. There’s a lot to be excited and/or worried about, and sometimes the titles here alone are a big giveaway for what’s coming up.

When you think about that, you can almost understand why creator Dan Fogelman is being extra-careful about what he chooses to give away.

If you read our recent report, then you probably know that Fogelman shared the front page of the season 6 premiere script, with the final word of it censored. This, of course, led to questions as to whether or not he was hiding a spoiler, telling a joke, or signifying that the title was some sort of swear word.

Well, we have a clearer answer to that now. Fogelman noted that he was just trying to hide a spoiler with the title … but did make it clear that there are, in fact, as many letters in the second word as it appears to be. (He already ruled out “The Honeymoon” and “The Beginning,” so you’ll have to come up with some other guesses.)

Whenever season 6 does air on NBC, it’s pretty obvious that there is a TON of stuff that the writers are going to be attending to. They have to figure out a way to give further context on Kate’s second wedding, plus also show whether or not Kevin and Madison are together at said wedding. We also need to understand more of Randall’s political future and who Nicky ends up with — we’ve already seen him with a ring!

What do you most want to see happen on This Is Us season 6?

Studio informed me that there's confusion and asked if I wanted to clarify that this is not the title of our first episode. Nope. I just didn't want to spoil anything and I'm old and bad at internet. It's the right amount of letters though, so do your thing. #ThisIsUs https://t.co/BKPgJ0rhOF — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) August 7, 2021

