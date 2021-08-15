





Will there be an Unforgotten season 5 coming up at PBS after the huge season 4 finale? We understand if you have questions — and we’re happy to take a lot of them on!

(Before we move forward, there are spoilers from tonight’s finale within — continue forward with caution.)

It may be a surprise to some out there that the British drama (which airs on ITV) is continuing at all following the death of Cassie. What will the story be about now with Nicola Walker no longer a part of the show? The series is going to have to shift, much in the same way that Grantchester chose to after the series lost one of its big stars in James Norton.

Yet, we know that the series will be coming back, with a new lead working alongside Sunny in order to crack open long-forgotten cold cases. We understand the idea behind doing more, as you can claim that this is one of the shows where the case is the real star more than any specific character. Also, the time between seasons may allow for the audience to take a collective breath and adjust to what the new world of the story looks like.

When could new episodes air?

Our hope is that there will be a season 5 on ITV in the new year and at some point after that (potentially months), the show can come stateside once more at PBS. It’s hard to create an exact premiere date out of thin air given that there are so moving parts and variables that you need to think about here. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens here, but let’s cross our fingers for many years’ worth of great mysteries moving forward.

What do you want to see on Unforgotten season 5?

Are you going to be as excited for it without Cassie around? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: PBS.)

