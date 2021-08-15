Baptiste season 2 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: The quest to find Will







Next week on Baptiste season 2 episode 6, we hope you’re prepared for an epic goodbye. The finale is going to hopefully give closure to a lot of different stories — including Julien and Emma’s investigation. It goes without saying that lives are going to be in jeopardy! When wasn’t that the case?

Below, we’ve got the full Baptiste season 2 episode 6 synopsis with further insight as to what’s coming:

Julien and Emma must do everything they can to stop another attack. If they can follow the clues and find Will, perhaps they can succeed?

Here’s the thing that makes this episode all the more critical: Presumably, it’s the final episode of the series. There are no plans to do a season 3 at the moment, mostly because this is the sort of epic finale that can’t be followed. Also, we get the sense that the creative team doesn’t want this to become one of those routine cop shows where you have a new mystery every single season. It does put a lot more weight on the story coming up and in the end, we’re very curious to see where all of it goes.

Ultimately, though, we do at least hope that some of these characters get an opportunity to ride off into the sunset when the dust clears. We don’t need Baptiste to become one of those shows where everyone has some sort of horrific ending and we are left with almost no reason to smile. We’ve enjoyed the journey, and all signs point towards a thrilling conclusion.

(One last thought: If we’re not getting a season 3, can we at least get something else from this world? Is that really too much to ask at the end of the day here? We don’t think so…)

What do you think is going to happen on the Baptiste season 2 finale?

