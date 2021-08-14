America’s Got Talent lineup: Josh Blue, Victory Brinker part of live show 2







The second America’s Got Talent live show is going to be airing on NBC this Tuesday; want to see who is a part of it?

No doubt, there is a lot of talent coming up on the next show but in general, we’re left wondering a lot of different things. Take, for example, who could be the fifth, sixth, or seventh act to advance. There are a few locks within this group, but we have questions beyond that.

Victory Brinker – She’s the opera singer who got the Golden Buzzer from everyone. It’s a sure thing she advances.

Northwell Nurse Choir – While Choirs don’t typically win, they can make it far. It feels like a lock that they move on.

Josh Blue – We feel fairly confident about him. Not only is he enormously funny, but he also has a large following. That tends to go a long way.

Korean Soul – This is the last act we feel pretty good about — it’s hard not to when you think about how well vocal groups in general tend to do.

Shuffolution – They’re one of our favorite dance groups of the season, but we’re also not so naive to think that America will vote for them.

Aidan Bryant – He’s a really strong, artistic aerial act — but can he do enough to blow everyone away?

T.3 – They have a decent shot of advancing but for us, they’re going to have to pick another great song like “Into the Unknown.”

Peter Antoniou – He’s a great mentalist, but these acts are somewhat similar at this point to aerial acts. What can he do that we haven’t seen elsewhere?

Tory Vagasy – She’s a great singer but in this case, we just wonder if there’s enough attention around her within the show itself.

Positive Impact – Does anyone else feel like this act would be so much better just with a different name?

Johnny Showcase – Let’s face it: His audition was SO much better than anyone thought. But is he going to be mainstream enough for this show?

Dokteuk Crew – Another dance crew; they’ll be competing with Shuffolution for attention within this episode.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

Who do you want to see advance on the next America’s Got Talent live show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get all sorts of other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







