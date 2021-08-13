Fargo season 5 possible at FX, but nothing official as of yet







Is there a chance that a Fargo season 5 could be coming down the road at FX? We definitely still have some optimism. With that being said, though, we’re not expecting it to launch anytime soon.

Speaking (per Deadline) about the future of the anthology series, FX Networks boss John Landgraf made it clear that at this point, it’s up to whatever writer Noah Hawley wants to do:

“That’s really up to Noah. I’m optimistic that he’ll want to do another. He’s very focused on Alien right now … We do continue to talk about, and he expressed positive sentiment toward making another season, so that gives me optimism.”

Personally we do think that another season of Fargo will eventually happen, but we’ll probably be waiting until at least 2023 or beyond before we see it. Alien is the sort of show that takes some time, especially when you have some weighty source material that you have to think about.

The good thing with Fargo as a franchise in general is that there’s never a real need to rush into making more of it. This is really one of those products that when there’s a great idea, you can start with that and see where it takes you. Hawley said at the conclusion of season 4 that there’s some ideas he is circling in his head, and odds are, they would be far more contemporary than anything that we saw in season 4. We feel like this is one of those things that the media will just come back to here and there over the next few months, mostly to see if anything changes along the way.

