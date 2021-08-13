Brand New Cherry Flavor season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following its big premiere on Netflix today, can you expect a Brand New Cherry Flavor season 2? Or, should we anticipate it getting canceled instead? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to talk through here.

First things first, consider this: Brand New Cherry Flavor was billed as a limited series from the start. There was a prevailing sense from the start that this story would have a clearly-defined beginning, middle, and end. That allowed for more creative swings, and also for the entire team to embrace precisely what this is: One of the most shocking, gory series that exists on the Netflix platform. when you think about everything that the streaming service actually houses, this is saying quite a bit.

Ultimately, there’s no need for a show like this to have a second season, and it remains to be seen if the numbers would even dictate it. Netflix tends to be pretty ruthless on its shows these days, mostly because they don’t necessarily have to at any time. There are a few different variables that they think a lot about, including retention from one episode to the next to the buzz the show receives online. There is a lot of attention being paid to this story, but like we said, it doesn’t matter with a limited series like this.

If the show did somehow come back for more, we imagine that it’d go in the vein of something like The Sinner or True Detective — you could keep some elements of the story the same, but eventually choose to have a lot of different actors and characters in the mix. If the show ends up being incredibly popular, maybe this is something Netflix and the producers would consider. For now, though, we’re sure a lot of people are thinking that less is more. It’s good sometimes to focus in on that advice.

