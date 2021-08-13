The Masked Singer season 6 promo highlights Cupcake, Dalmatian







Today Fox revealed its first-look trailer for The Masked Singer season 6, which of course includes a lot of characters we’re meant to love over time.

So who are we going to meet over the course of the season this time? Think Cupcake, Dalmatian, Mallard, Banana Split, and Hamster. The video below gives you a fun introduction to all of them, even if it doesn’t give you all that much of a sense as to what their voices sound like.

The Masked Singer is one of TV’s top shows, and over the past few years they’ve found what is a pretty clear and winning formula. All they need to do is create some whimsical costumes and get performers who are notable enough to get people excited. There’s a lot of work needed to pull the show off, but time and time again, they figure it out.

There are two things that the show still needs to get to the next level, but we’re not sure that they will do them this time around or not.

1. Less singers in the cast – To us, The Masked Singer is more fun when the contestants aren’t already professional singers. Have a few still, but we live for the surprises — the people who you didn’t know could actually sing.

2. Harder clues – We love the first couple of episodes of this show, mostly because they are the ones where you aren’t able to accurately guess who anyone else. The clue packages end up giving the game away. Heck, for some people you can recognize them almost from the moment that they start singing! We know that the show’s made more for families than internet sleuths, but could you still up the ante on the challenge a little bit?

What do you most want to see on The Masked Singer season 6?

