Burden of Truth season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Can Joanna clear her name?







As you prepare yourself for Burden of Truth season 4 episode 4 airing on The CW next week, one thing is going to be very-much clear: Joanna is far from being out of the woods. Just in case anyone was wondering if her recent arrest was going to be a quick thing that was tied up in a single episode, it’s not. This is an issue that goes back far into her past, and it could take a little while for everything to sort itself out.

Do we think that Kristin Kreuk’s character will be all right at the end of this? That feels likely to be the case — given that this is the final season, we don’t think this is the sort of twist that will last forever.

Below, there is the full Burden of Truth season 4 episode 4 synopsis with some other news all about what’s coming next:

JOANNA HAS TO FACE TOUGH CHOICES FROM HER PAST – With an end of the day deadline looming for charges in her criminal case, Joanna (Kristin Kreuk) and her legal team must work quickly to clear her name, as her role in the past conspiracy becomes uncomfortably clear. Joanna’s likely culpability is problematic for Luna (Star Slade), who continues to work in her legal defense, but tensions rise as they race against the clock to find evidence to get the charges dropped. Meanwhile, Billy (Peter Mooney) gets a promising lead in the mine’s involvement in the accident that put Helen in the hospital, but his investigation leads to a challenging day with his father (guest star Oliver Becker) and a personal revelation that has profound consequences for Joanna and Billy. Kelly Makin directed the episode written by Shannon Masters (#404). Original airdate 8/20/2021.

Will there be some good news for Joanna and Billy eventually? We certainly hope so, but we also recognize that there are some other, very-important things that have to take priority first.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Burden of Truth right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Burden of Truth season 4 episode 4?

How do you think that Joanna is going to figure out trying to clear her name? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







