Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 premiere date hopes at Disney+







Following the season 1 finale streaming today on Disney+, do you want to get some more insight on Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2? Rest assured, we're here to help within this particular piece!

The first thing worth noting here is, in fact, that the animated series is going to continue! This news was first confirmed by Disney earlier this month, with Michael Paull, president of Disney+ and ESPN+, having the following to say:

“Fans have enthusiastically embraced the action and drama of ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ and we are excited to see the Star Wars animated universe continue to expand on Disney Plus. As the dedicated streaming home for the Star Wars franchise, we can’t wait for the second season of this fan-favorite animated series.”

The plan for now is to have the latest new episodes launch at some point in 2022, though there is no specific date as to when that will be as of yet. Clearly, there is still time for the powers-that-be to figure that out in full.

In general, the renewal here cements the faith that Disney does continue to still have in the animated Star Wars universe, and a show in particular that has roots from a good thirteen years in the past. There is something immersive being build here, and we’re of course curious to learn more about how roots can be established here and carry through to some other parts of the franchise moving forward. We’ve also seen some animated characters turn up later on in live-action form — just take a look at the most-recent season of The Mandalorian for a prime example of this very thing. We certainly think that there’s room to tell stories here beyond just a season 2, though we’ll probably have to wait a good while to see what some of those look like.

What do you most want to see on Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2?

