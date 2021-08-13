Blue Bloods season 12: Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan & the house!







In just over a month and a half Blue Bloods season 12 will be upon us — while we wait for that, why not check out another fun tease?

If you had over to the CBS show’s official Instagram page, you can see an Instagram Story of Donnie Wahlberg (Danny) and Bridget Moynahan (Erin) both outside of a particularly famous Reagan family home — or, at the very least the exterior of one used on the show. This isn’t actually a location that you see all that often, as the majority of the time they are all “indoors” at family dinner. Exterior and interior locations are rarely ever at the same place, and are instead constructed to look that way with some TV magic.

We know that the show’s been filming now for almost a month, and we imagine that there’s a good bit of great content that has already been produced behind the scenes. We get the sense that season 12 is going to hit the ground running with a lot of the great stuff you love about Blue Bloods, whether it be drama, topical events, mystery, or the Reagan family spending time with each other. This is a show that knows what it is and loves to continue delivering that to people out there. We do want to see more long-form cases and stories like we got at the end of last season, but we’ll have to wait and see if that takes place.

Let’s just hope that this Donnie – Bridget photo is a sign that Danny and Erin are going to be working together in particular; both of these characters are extremely strong-willed and that’s what makes a lot of their time together so compelling.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 12, especially for Donnie Wahlberg and Bridget Moynahan?

