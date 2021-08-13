Ted Lasso season 2 episode 5 preview: How do you follow holiday special?







It’s going to be hard for Ted Lasso season 2 episode 5 to match the standard set by episode 4. The Christmas episode may be one of the best ever. It was sweet, wholesome, and it really captured the spirit of the holiday while also still being funny.

What’s interesting moving into episode 5, though, is that we’re not in that different a spot than we were after one week ago. We still haven’t seen the aftermath of Sam’s protest, for example — we would presumably assume that Richmond is in need of a new main sponsor, just as the club itself could still be facing money troubles. Its total salaries are a lot for a club in its current competitive position — while they have won a match recently, there’s a difference between that and actually getting in the Premier League once more.

Meanwhile, we also need to see still how Jamie Tartt fits in with Richmond again in the long-term. He’s on decent terms with a lot of them now, but how long will that really last?

As great as this season is, it would be fair to question what the source of dramatic tension is right now. For the first season, Ted was routinely threatened with the prospect of being little more than a laughingstock. However, Rebecca now likes him and is genuinely rooting for him; the same goes for a lot of his players. He’s not some football mastermind but he doesn’t need to be. The important thing is that the club finds a way to win, and maybe that will eventually be the source of the high stakes here.

Also, what’s going to happen with some of these characters romantically? We still have a lot of questions here…

