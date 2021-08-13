Big Brother 23: Where is Christian Birkenberger, Julie Chen interview?







After tonight’s Big Brother 23 episode on CBS, it makes sense to be looking for the Christian Birkenberger – Julie Chen interview. Isn’t there a lot more for him to say?

When you look at the first five people evicted from the game this season, it’s easy to proclaim that Christian’s exit is the most surprising. He’s the strongest one physically, for starters, and he was a part of a decent alliance for a while in Royal Flush. Unfortunately for him, this alliance didn’t stay together all that long.

So where can you see Christian’s interview with Julie? More than likely, it will be online via the show’s social channels at some point tomorrow. She can get more in-depth with him about his relationship with Alyssa and some of his gameplay.

Are we going to sit here and pretend like Christian is one of the best players this season? Not at all. At the same time, though, we give him all the credit in the world for just how hard he fought to save himself. He did more than the majority of the other evicted houseguests combined over the past few days!

Hopefully the extended interview can also give us more in the way of goodbye messages, given that the interview tonight concluded without them. Sure, a lot of them are fake-nice, but it’s the first time players can hear anything close to unfiltered thoughts.

Do you think it was the right move to get rid of Christian on Big Brother 23?

