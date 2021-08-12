Dexter season 9 (New Blood): See Michael C. Hall behind the scenes!







With the premiere of Dexter season 9 coming in under three months, we’re expecting all sorts of fun little teasers to surface.

So what does that mean for today’s article? Think in terms of a fun new BTS photo from Showtime featuring Michael C. Hall at the center. We think his facial expression sums up how we’re all doing while waiting for Dexter: New Blood to premiere. This is a long, difficult wait, and one that is sure to continue for quite some time moving forward. Even with some video footage already out there, it really isn’t subsiding our hunger for more.

We’re going to be covering Dexter in video form all season long, so why not go ahead and SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube? This is the best way to guarantee that you don’t miss out on anything.

For those who haven’t heard that much about the new Dexter, our title character is going to be in a place very-much different from Miami. He is now in the fictional New York community of Iron Lake, where he is trying to find a way in order to stay under the radar. He has a new life carved out for himself, but how long can old secrets stay buried? We imagine that this version of the show is going to have a lot of echoes from the past, even if there are new faces and totally new struggles.

So far, Dexter Morgan is really the only major character who has been featured in some of the promotion for New Blood. We imagine that this will change eventually — at least before we get into the month of November and the premiere is right around the corner.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Dexter

What do you most want to see when it comes to Dexter season 9 for Michael C. Hall?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around for some other news when it comes to the show. (Photo: Showtime.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHOWTIME (@showtime)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







