grown-ish season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Will Zoey speak up?







As you prepare yourself to see grown-ish season 4 episode 7 on Freeform next week, know that more challenges are coming Zoey’s way. This time around, the main focus is her career and whether or not it’s going to get fully off the ground anytime soon.

At the moment, Yara Shahidi’s character is in the midst of an internship; this is one that provides her valuable experience! Yet, sometimes the most important experience you get on a job like this is unexpected; that includes learning to find your voice in difficult moments and take a stand for what you believe in.

To get a few more details on that very subject, all you have to do is check out the full grown-ish season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

When Zoey’s ideas are used without credit by her boss, she debates whether to speak up and risk her internship — or sit silently. Jazz seeks medical leave from the track team by going to therapy. Aaron tries to make a good impression.

From the outside looking in, we of course hope that Zoey speaks up! She’s worked hard and come up with great ideas, and of course deserves credit for every single one of them. It’s of course easy to say this, though, from the outside looking it; it’s much harder when you are in her position. We’ll see if Zoey does make a decision within this episode and if she does leave, what does the rest of the season look like for her? The path to success is not always easy and, in the end, she may face a few more stumbling blocks beyond this one before getting to her desired end.

Related – Be sure to get some other news right now when it comes to grown-ish

What do you most want to see when it comes to grown-ish season 4 episode 7?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Freeform.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







