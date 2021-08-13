Making It season 3 episode 7 preview: The last before the finale







As we prepare for Making It season 3 episode 7, it’s clearer than ever that the competition is heating up — not that you would know it based on everyone’s demeanor. There are only a couple of episodes left but before a winner is crowned, there is more work to be done!

In particular, this upcoming episode is going to be about finding fun ways to spice up your outdoor space. Think about it like this: Everyone is staying home these days, and often for good reason. It’s one of the reasons why the real-estate market has been so crazy! Because of all of this, we do think it puts more of an emphasis on having the best living-space possible; that’s what the upcoming challenge is all about.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Making It season 3 episode 7 synopsis below:

08/19/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : With everyone spending so much time at home lately, Nick and Amy task the Makers with making another Mega Craft; an outdoor space that would be the perfect hangout for the entire family. TV-PG

The best part of this show is, without fail, the creativity. There is something so delightful about sitting here and having almost zero idea where things are going to go, or what some of the contestants are going to come up with! The most important thing is just that some of these competitions are used so that we can learn a little bit more about all of them. If that happens, we can get a better sense of them for what they’ll do after the show. While winning is great, we tend to think about a show like this as a way to set yourself up for a long-term career making and building cool stuff.

