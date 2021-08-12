Big Sky season 2 production moving to New Mexico







Big Sky season 2 is going to be coming to ABC this fall, and the show is still going to have roughly the same setting as season 1.

With that being said, this doesn’t mean that the show has to be shot there. The first season for the Montana-themed drama was actually filmed in Vancouver; now, a report from Deadline notes that the series is heading down to New Mexico.

Can the state work as a feasible substitute? We’d say yes without question, as New Mexico served as a filming location for the Wyoming-set Longmire for many years. This is really all about ensuring that you find the right locations and take advantage of what is in front of you. We don’t necessarily think that Big Sky itself is going to look or feel altogether different from what we had the first go-around. The setting is, after all, one of the show’s biggest stars.

In a new statement confirming the move, here is just some of what showrunner Elwood Reid had to say:

“For years I’ve had friends rave to me about their experience filming in New Mexico. I’m excited to bring the second season of Big Sky to the Land of Enchantment … The excellent crews, the facilities and natural beauty of New Mexico has so far exceeded expectations. We are looking forward to a great year!”

The most high-profile show to film in New Mexico is Breaking Bad, which of course carried over to Better Call Saul. With that set, a number of other productions over the years have done great things in the state. There is an artistically-minded community here and you can get some sweeping vistas and awesome scenery that is tough to replicate almost anywhere else in the country.

