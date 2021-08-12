Bachelor in Paradise season 7 premiere video: ‘Goddess’ Victoria’s plan







As you prepare for the premiere of Bachelor in Paradise season 7, there is something that you should know about Victoria: She’s evolved. Remember when she was a mere Queen on Matt James’ season of the show? Well, she now fancies herself a straight-up Goddess. She’ll proclaim it a number of times over the course of Monday’s premiere, and that includes the latest sneak peek that you can see below.

Of course, proclaiming yourself a Goddess does not necessarily mean that you’re going to get a ton of followers…

One of the things that Victoria suggests to all of us is that she has this ability to garner a guys interest within about five seconds — yet, it’s not quite working. Instead, most of this preview is just her awkwardly sitting around. Paradise is a tough environment, especially for someone who was edited to be a villain for most of her season of the Bachelor. Victoria’s going to have a hard time down there, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see her be eliminated from the show sooner rather than later.

One other mistake she may be making in general is waiting for some of the guys to come to her. We know that this can be a pretty competitive environment! With that in mind, sometimes it is best to strike while the iron is hot or when you think you’ve got an opening to spend time with someone else.

Just waiting for the ✨goddess energy✨ to kick in like pic.twitter.com/jxvlhpOk8N — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) August 12, 2021

