Lucifer season 6 spoilers: New BTS Maze, Eve photo!







While you wait for Lucifer season 6 to premiere on Netflix next month, why not take a look behind the scenes?

If you look below, you can see a new BTS tease from Lesley-Ann Brandt of her character Maze alongside Eve (Inbar Lavi) on the upcoming final season. This looks to be the same scene that you saw briefly in the season 6 trailer, and this makes us think that these two characters are going to be spending some time going on the hunt together.

For some more personal thoughts on the end of Lucifer season 5, be sure to check out what we have to say below! Once you do just that, remember to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We’ll have some other updates coming and of course, we don’t want you missing out on any of them.

We know that the final season is meant to give us more closure on a number of the show’s main characters and for Maze in particular, we think that acceptance is going to be importance. She struggled with finding both a place to belong and also someone who she could truly feel was her other half. With Eve, it’s possible that she finally has her person. There’s a lot that could be explored with her relationship still and we of course want to see some of her other friendships heal. The Michael saga tested a lot of characters through all of season 5, so don’t be altogether shocked if it takes a little while for things to feel normal.

(Then again, when has anything every felt normal with this show? Isn’t that a part of the fun?)

Elsewhere on Lucifer season 6, one of the big storylines is going to be Lucifer trying to become the new God — but is he truly up to the task?

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Lucifer

What do you want to see happen between Maze and Eve before Lucifer season 6 comes to a close?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to get some other updates that you don’t want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







