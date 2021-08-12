Power Book II: Ghost season 3: Will Courtney Kemp move change things?







Is there going to be a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 happening at Starz? Is there a new-found cause for concern following Courtney Kemp’s move to Netflix?

For those of you who missed the news yesterday, Kemp (the creator of the Power franchise and collaborator of 50 Cent) signed a massive new deal to move from Lionsgate TV, owners of Starz, to the aforementioned streaming service. The deal means that future Kemp creations will be at Netflix; what the deal doesn’t mean is that she is leaving the Power franchise for good.

In a new post on Instagram, Courtney reiterates that she will continue to oversee the entire Power franchise, including Book II, Raising Kanan, and the upcoming Tommy and Tate-centric series. However, the expectation is that she won’t be writing specific scripts for any of them. For those of you who want to see Kemp’s specific writing talent on TV, you may not be able to find that on Starz down the road; nonetheless, her creative vision will still be there.

Rest assured that there’s a great chance that a Power Book II: Ghost season 3 will still happen, and the same goes for future seasons of all shows within the Power franchise. There was already a season 2 ordered for Raising Kanan and beyond just that, we’re anticipating that some additional seasons could be ordered for both Power Book IV: Force and Power Book V: Influence. There’s going to be more to discuss there a little bit later on down the road.

