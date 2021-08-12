Walker season 2 premiere date for Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, cast







Want to get the Walker season 2 premiere date on The CW following the events of the big finale tonight? We can certainly understand that! There’s a lot of big stuff to look forward to and at this point, we’re more than ready to dive in to some of it.

The first bit of good news that we have to report here is pretty simple: There is no uncertainty when it comes to the long-term future of the show. The Walker, Texas Ranger reboot is coming back! That news was first confirmed months ago and it stems from some pretty strong live and digital ratings. The show had a good opportunity from the start thanks to both name recognition and the presence of star Jared Padalecki. It’s held on to some of its audience throughout, and we’re sure that there is going to be some sort of big tease at the end of the finale for the upcoming batch of episodes.

Now, let’s build up to the next order of business: When Walker will actually be back. It’s more good news! There’s not that long of a hiatus coming, at least in comparison to what we usually get for shows over the summer. The CW recently confirmed that season 2 will premiere on Thursday, October 28 — two months and a half will give viewers a chance to catch up on season 1, and also make it so that the show gets a good batch of stories in before the holidays.

While we can’t say too much about specifics for season 2 as of yet, Morgan did recently share some of her hopes in an interview with Entertainment Weekly:

I feel like in season 1 you got to see Micki as a beginner. She was trying a lot of different things. I feel like she’s found her groove and been able to trust herself and feel good in her skin, so now I just want to see Micki kick a–. No more fear! I want to see what she can do, I want to push those boundaries a bit.

There will likely be new twists and story wrinkles throughout Walker season 2 but in the end, the writers know what sort of show this is now. We don’t envision any huge change-ups to the story or the format.

Related – Check out some other updates on Walker right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







