FBoy Island season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at HBO Max? The latest

The first thing worth noting here is simple: There is now official renewal as of yet. Do we think there’s a lot of potential within this format? Absolutely, and we hope that it’s something the streaming service gives more of a long-term chance to over the next couple of years.

Of course, HBO Max will determine the future of this show based on a few different factors. For starters, they’ll want to see that there is a good bit of retention through the entirety of the season — they’ll want to ensure that people who watch the start of the series stick through until the very end. There has to be a financial reason for them to continue further, and a big part of that comes with feeling like people would watch that watch another season.

From there, they will have to figure out whether or not they want the show to continue in its current form, or try to make a couple of changes along the way. From our vantage point, we think the show could benefit from maybe one fewer lead, mostly so that it’s a little bit more focused. We also continue to wonder what sort of challenges are out there in the casting for such a show — if you are a guy, do you really want to be classified as an “FBoy” for most of your life? We don’t know how easy it’s going to be to continue to find participants.

Provided that this show does end up returning to HBO Max, we would envision that it will be back at some point in 2022 — there’s no need for a brand-new series like this to have some sort of unbelievably-long hiatus.

Do you want to see an FBoy Island season 2 renewal at HBO Max?

