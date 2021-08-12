Good Trouble season 3 episode 16 spoilers: Tommy’s trial begins







If you’re interested in learning more about Good Trouble season 3 episode 16, we should start off by saying this: It’s a huge one for Callie. “Opening Statements” isn’t just the beginning of Tommy’s trial; it could also be a turning point for a number of important characters. It could impact things for Callie and Jamie, and it could also be a huge part in the story for the remainder of the season. We know that the trial will continue moving into episode 17, and it could run even further. There is an episode airing a little bit later this season entitled “Closing Arguments,” but there will be time to get to that a little later on.

Below, we’ve got the full Good Trouble season 3 episode 16 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

As Tommy’s trial begins, Callie sees Jamie in a new light. After running into some old colleagues, Mariana wonders if she can ever make amends. Malika must learn to establish boundaries; meanwhile, Alice and Ruby’s relationship is revealed.

In general, we do appreciate a lot of what Good Trouble is doing right now. There’s an opportunity to tell a long-term story with the trial that few other shows would even dare to do — you can actually show the long-term impact of it on some of these characters.

Meanwhile, the Mariana arc is a reminder that while all of this is going on, there are plenty of other big events taking place, as well. She’s going to have to face the consequences of her own past actions; whether that shapes the remainder of her own story this season remains to be seen.

Expect an emotional episode next week — and one that feels a little bit like a culmination for everything we’ve seen so far.

