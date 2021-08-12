America’s Got Talent addresses Nightbirde exit with Simon Cowell, judges







For the first time since her departure from America’s Got Talent, the show featured Nightbirde on Wednesday night’s new episode.

So how did the show address her exit? In rather simple terms: By allowing her to have a video segment with the judges and host Terry Crews. She described her experience auditioning, and how her original song “It’s OK” has been watched more than 200 million times all over the world. You could see Simon Cowell get visibly shaken and emotional during the interview and it makes sense — he cares about her. She was his Golden Buzzer act and the two have spoken over the course of the past few weeks.

So while Nightbirde was forced to withdraw to focus on her cancer battle, we still think her future is very much bright. More and more people are discovering her music, for starters, and she’s got some great stuff out there that has not even been featured on the show. (“New Year’s Eve,” for starters, is a really fun song, and she has a different version of “It’s OK” on her Spotify page.) With her connection to Simon, we also hope that the two are able to work together once the show is over to get some more of her music out there. Sure, you could make the case that she should be invited on AGT next season, but why wait? Why not work to make her a star in the industry now?

The exit of Nightbirde does throw the future of this season into a relative state of flux. After all, she was considered by many the heavy favorite to win at the very end of it. It’s hard to pinpoint one other act who is head and shoulders considered the most likely to take the grand prize.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent right now

Of course, we continue to wish Nightbirde the best, and feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. If you want to support Nightbirde, you can do so by checking out her Gofundme page. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







