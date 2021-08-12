The Masked Singer season 6: Show EP on big finale twist







When The Masked Singer season 6 arrives on Fox this fall, there will be a lot that feels a little bit similar to years past. Of course, the host and the panel remain the same, and fundamentally the show is still all about celebrities performing crazy songs within elaborate costumes.

With all of this being said, there are a few things that are going to make this season stand out. First and foremost, the wild card contestants will return! You will see newcomers arrive over the course of the competition. Also, you’re going to see the performers split up into Group A and Group B for the entirety of the season, which is going to set the stage for an epic showdown between the two of them at the very end.

Speaking in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Craig Plestis had to say about the way that things are going to go down:

“It’s almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they’ll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the Masked Singer [in the finale]. But the great thing is, they’ll be taking on each other, and they’ve never sat on the same stage together until that moment.”

Ultimately, we think having a showdown like this in the finale could be fun, but the #1 thing that The Masked Singer needs to fix above all else is quite simple: The abundance of clues. Typically it takes about two performances for the internet to figure everyone out and the remainder of the show isn’t as exciting. There has to be a way to fix this, right?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Masked Singer season 6?

Are there any celebrities you hope to see on the show? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — there are some other updates on the show that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







