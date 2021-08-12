Big Brother 23 live feed spoilers: Campaigns and new-found chaos







At this point 24 hours ago, we didn’t think anything would be as messy in the Big Brother 23 house as it currently is. We could be looking more and more at a split-vote situation with Sarah Beth and Christian on the block, and it’s one that could potentially divide the Cookout Alliance in a way that we have not seen before.

Let’s flashback first to last night, when a lot of this started with Tiffany trying to dictate to the Jokers how they should tell Christian about his fate in the game. They didn’t like that and now, they have a reason to be in opposition to her further.

Since last night, Tiffany and Claire have done a lot of serious thinking — Christian also made a compelling argument to Tiffany that he can be a shield to her. She’s thought about waging a campaign to keep him but if she does, she wants to ensure that Derek X. is on board with her.

Here is the problem: The numbers. Hannah and Kyland are more than likely voting to evict Christian and if all the Jokers do that, Christian is gone. Therefore, Tiffany would need to convince some of the people that she just ticked off to vote with her. We have a hard time seeing them coming around, especially with Azah telling Christian earlier that she was voting him out. The Jokers realize that a lot of people want Sarah Beth out; if Christian stays, there may not be another opportunity to make this move down the road.

