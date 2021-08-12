America’s Got Talent results: Madilyn Bailey, Kabir Singh & an instant save







Welcome to the first America’s Got Talent results show of the season! There were a lot of acts who hit the stage last night looking to advance to the next round, and we would say that by and large it was a good show. We expect a lot of singers are going to advance without any help from America and the judges tonight.

The first thing that we’ll get to here is the instant save, which apparently no longer has an official sponsor attached to it. Tonight, Beyond Belief Dance Company, Kabir Singh, and Madilyn Bailey are all up for it. This isn’t too big of a shock, given that they all performed pretty early on in the show. We’d lean towards Kabir personally in terms of his act, but Madilyn is a great contender who could easily fare well later on in the competition.

So who was declared safe right away? Think along the lines of 1aChord, who made it through over Gangstagrass to the surprise of almost no one. Meanwhile, Gina Brillon also moved on to the next round, and Kabir ended up getting the instant save. Apparently, this is the season of comedians coming on board and doing really well with America! Peter Rosalita and Jimmie Herrod are the two solo singers who managed to move forward without needing any sort of save. Dustin Tavella also moves forward.

Final act saved – Madilyn! She moves forward over the Beyond Belief Dance Company, which shouldn’t be all that much of a shock given that dance acts don’t often make it all that far on the show anyway. They were great, but Madilyn probably has a little more upside. What’s most interesting to us is that over half of the performers in this first week were saved, meaning that we’re going to have a pretty stacked semifinals.

