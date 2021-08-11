Dave season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at FXX? The latest







Following the finale tonight on FXX, can you expect a Dave season 3 renewal to happen? Or, is the more likely scenario that the show gets canceled? Just as you would imagine, there are a number of different things to talk through here.

First and foremost, we should point out that the comedy has not been officially renewed or canceled yet, but there’s a reasonably good chance that it happens so long as Dave Burd wants to keep going. The first season didn’t generate great live ratings, but it dominated in terms of streaming on the way to becoming one of the network’s most-popular comedies. The thing about a show like this is that it appeals to a particularly young demographic, which is something we’re sure that FX/FXX very much want. Linear television is aging these days and you want to do everything in your power to bring in fresh faces. Dave is creatively something that looks and feels different from almost everything else out there.

Provided that there is a season 3 renewal, when could it ultimately air? If we had to guess, the fair assumption is that we could see more Dave at some point in mid-to-late 2022. The good thing about the FX family of networks, though, is that they are often patient with a lot of their shows and willing to let creators create. They won’t rush along new episodes for the sake of getting them on the air fast. Because of this, it’s hard to put a timetable on whatever the future could hold here.

For now, the only thing we’re really crossing our fingers for is that we have some more news on a renewal over the next few months. We just hope that the producers and FXX know how much the demand is there.

